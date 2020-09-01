The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said on Twitter that Blackburn Rovers could look to sign ex-Charlton Athletic defender Naby Sarr.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer. Wigan Athletic man Cedric Kipre has been linked but he looks likely to join West Brom, meaning Rovers are now looking elsewhere.

Now, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that a deal for ex-Charlton Athletic defender Naby Sarr is “possible”. Answering a fan’s question on Twitter, he said:

Nixon then followed up the tweet with another post regarding Blackburn’s interest in Sarr. The Sun journalist revealed the Frenchman is “high up” on the Championship side’s wishlist, saying:

Possible as in he is on the list … and pretty high up. https://t.co/EOskJQmjml — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 1, 2020

Sarr is a free agent after his deal with Charlton Athletic came to an end last month. He departed the Addicks after five years with the club and is now on the lookout for a new club. With Blackburn hoping to bring in a first-team quality new centre-back for as little as possible, a swoop for Sarr could be a shrewd bit of business.

In his five years with Charlton Athletic, Sarr played in 116 games across all competitions. In the process, he found the back of the net eight times and laid on nine assists.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you like to see Sarr make a move to Ewood Park this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, one of the club’s former players has completed a move to Turkey after being released by a fellow Championship side – find out more about that story here.

Would you welcome a move for Sarr?