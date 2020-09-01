West Bromwich Albion have been strongly linked with a move for Watford striker Troy Deeney and he is set for showdown talks with the Hornets according to Sky Sports.

It is thought that Deeney has been offered to the Baggies as part of a loan deal for the upcoming season with Watford eager to remove their captain from the wage bill as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Deeney wasn’t involved in Watford’s latest friendly against Scunthorpe raising eyebrows further over his immediate future at the club.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth shared an update on the Baggies pursuit of the forward including details on his next move.

“They remain interested in Watford striker Troy Deeney,” he said on the Transfer Show. “Deeney and his representatives are expected to have a meeting with the Watford hierarchy this week.”

Although a move for 32-year-old Deeney may seem a surprising one with manager Slaven Bilic looking to reduce the age of his squad, it could turn out to be a masterstroke.

Deeney isn’t the most prolific of strikers and there is no doubt that West Brom will need to bring in a clinical frontman if they want to avoid relegation but what the Watford powerhouse does bring is strength, desire and Premier League experience.

Being able to bring in Deeney on a loan deal may be a shrewd move and one which could ultimately help the Baggies have a successful season back in the Premier League.

