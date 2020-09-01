West Bromwich Albion are set to ‘consider their options’ before deciding on a definitive move for Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies have held talks with Wigan and Kipre regarding a £900,000 move for the centre-back but West Brom are looking at alternatives before sealing the deal.

Blackburn Rovers had also registered an interest and were willing to match the transfer fee but with Slaven Bilic’s men able to offer Premier League football it is thought that Kipre would prefer a move to the Hawthorns.

West Brom are operating on a relatively small budget and want to be certain before pressing ahead with any transfers and are also still considering a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy.

They are eager to bring in defensive reinforcements and although Duffy has more Premier League experience, he would command a higher wage and transfer fee than Kipre.

Brighton value Duffy at around £8-10million or should he move on loan there would be a sizeable fee involved as well as a chunk of his £45,000 a week wages needing to be paid by the Baggies.

West Brom are likely to start with Semi Ajayi in defence but his centre-back partner is still yet to be decided.

Kyle Bartley and Ahmed Hegazi found themselves in and out of the side last season with neither being able to cement a place on a regular basis and Bilic is seemingly looking at the transfer window as an opportunity to bring in further quality in that position.

Would Cedric Kipre be a good signing for West Brom?