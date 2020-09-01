According to a report from The Scotsman, Scottish club Hearts are interested in signing Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly.

Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly is out of contract next summer and is rumoured to be attracting transfer interest from Scotland. Hearts – who were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season – are said keen on Ginnelly, as per a report from The Scotsman.

Ginnelly’s deal expires next summer and while Hearts are interested in securing a permanent deal for the former Aston Villa, they would be willing to settle for a loan agreement. Hearts have been keeping a watchful eye on Ginnelly for some time now and officials at Tynecastle are fans of the pacey winger.

Ginnelly has been with Preston for a year and a half, earning a move to Deepdale after impressing with Walsall. Since joining, the 23-year-old has played nine times across all competitions for the Lilywhites.

He spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers. Ginnelly played nine times before the curtailment of the season. scoring one goal in the process.

A move to Hearts would see Ginnelly test himself outside of England for the first time in his career, so it will be interesting to see if ex-MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson is able to tempt the Preston North End man to Scotland.

Preston fans, would you keep Ginnelly this summer or would you be willing to let him move on? Have your say in the poll below.

Josh Ginnelly - stay or go?