Following his release from Blackpool, Grimsby Live has reported that Grimsby Town are in talks to sign ex-Huddersfield Town and Bradford City man Sean Scannell.

After leaving Blackpool earlier this summer, experienced midfielder Sean Scannell has been available as a free agent. The former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City man is available for nothing and now, it has been reported that he is in talks over a move to Grimsby Town.

Scannell has featured for the Mariners on trial recently and after impressing for Ian Holloway’s side, the two parties have entered talks over a potential deal.

Ian Holloway has already made six new signings this summer as he looks to bolster his Grimsby squad. This week could see him sign two more players, as well. Scannell is not the only player in talks over a possible move to Blundell Park, with Nottingham Forest’s young left-back Danny Preston rumoured to be closing in on a season-long loan move to the League Two side.

Scannell graduated from Crystal Palace’s academy and went on to play 141 times for the club, scoring 13 and assisting 13. In 2012, he joined Huddersfield Town from Palace, remaining at the John Smith’s Stadium for five years, scoring seven goals and laying on 17 assists in 172 appearances.

He has also spent time with Burton Albion on loan, as well a stint with Bradford City before joining Blackpool. The 29-year-old spent a year with the Tangerines, scoring one goal in 12 appearances for the club.

