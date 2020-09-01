According to a report from the Evening Standard, Watford’s sought after midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is now attracting interest from French giants AS Monaco.

Upon Watford’s relegation to the Championship, star midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been heavily linked with a move away. As covered here on The72, Everton are rumoured to be eyeing Doucoure and now, it is said that French side AS Monaco are also interested.

Monaco are interested in adding a new midfielder to their ranks this summer and Doucoure has emerged as a potential option. Wolves and Premier League new boys Fulham have also been linked with the Frenchman but he is yet to seal a move away from Vicarage Road.

After their relegation, Watford are willing to let Doucoure depart. However, they will not be letting him leave on the cheap, with the Evening Standard saying a fee of over £20m will be enough.

Since signing from Stade Rennais in January 2016, Doucoure has gone on to notch up 141 appearances for the club. Playing in the middle of the park, the Frenchman has scored 17 goals and laid on 12 assists across all competitions.

A return to the Premier League seems the most likely move for Doucoure this summer. However, it will be interesting to see if Monaco are able to tempt him back to France.

Who do you think Doucoure should join this summer? Everton or Monaco? Or someone else? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Who should Doucoure join this summer?