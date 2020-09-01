News coming from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie (tweet – below) of Newcastle and Aston Villa interest in Callum Wilson could throw a massive spanner in the works for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs who have designs of their own.

Newcastle & Villa both in talks with Bournemouth over striker Callum Wilson. Newcastle trying to structure a deal that would include winger Matt Ritchie going in the other direction. Aston Villa also trying to buy Wilson, but their deal would not involve a player-swap #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 1, 2020

Downie’s assertion that the Magpies and Villans are in active talks could wreck Spurs hopes of landing a double deal with two bites at the Cherries strikers Wilson and Josh King.

Spurs had already readied themselves to meet the £75,000-a-week wage demands of striker Wilson after talks with Bournemouth. They had also, according to talkSPORT gone in for Norwegian striker King as they looked at support for England captain Harry Kane.

Wilson signed for the Cherries in 2014, joining them from boyhood club Coventry City. Since signing for Bournemouth, he has made 187 appearances, scored 67 goals and provided 30 assists. 126 of those games, 41 of those goals and 16 of those assists have been in the Premier League.

That level of performance, when coupled with his invaluable experience of playing in the Premier League is bound to impress upon any party interested in acquiring his services. It impressed Spurs enough to make a move for him.

However, that move is in jeopardy with the interest also being shown by Newcastle United and Aston Villa. This is especially so with talks being confirmed with the North London side’s rival Premier League outfits.

Interest and talks from both the Toon and VIllans will also destroy any hopes that Tottenham has of landing a double swoop from Bournemouth in the shape of Callum Wilson and Josh King.

Where will Callum Wilson end up playing his football next season?