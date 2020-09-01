Championship target Jake Clarke-Salter has been involved in Chelsea’s pre-season plans.

The defender played for Frank Lampard’s side in their recent friendly against Brighton and Hove Albion, as per their website, and impressed for the Premier League giants.

Chelsea face a decision to make as to whether they want to loan him out again for next season or keep him as back-up/depth to their current defensive options. He is a target for Birmingham City, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday, as per The72.

Clarke-Salter, who is 22 years old, spent last season on loan at Birmingham and is wanted again by the Blues, despite their change of manager to Aitor Karanka.

He still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but faces a tough ask in nailing down a regular first-team place due to the abundance of talent they have in their ranks.

The ex-England Under-21 international has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has played twice for their senior side competitively so far in his career, as well as having loan spells away at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland and Vitesse in the past.

Birmingham have been busy so far this summer and are still in the hunt for a couple of new signings before the season starts. Bringing Clark-Salter back would be a shrewd bit of business by the Midlands side.

However, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are also believed to be keen and could provide him with a change of scene next term.

Chelsea need to decide where his future lies for the next 12 months.

