Luton Town have signed just Jordan Clark so far this summer and will be looking to bring in a couple of new faces as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

Nathan Jones kept the Hatters up in the last campaign against the odds and will be eager to build on that next term.

Luton have been linked with a few players over the past week or so and will be working hard to get some deals over the line before they kick-start the new season at home to Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.

They are looking to sign defender Tom Lockyer from Charlton Athletic, as covered by The72, and are set to hand him a Championship lifeline after the Addicks’ relegation to League One.

Luton have agreed a deal for the Wales international and will aim to seal the signing soon.

The Hatters were reported to be after Aston Villa’s James Bree last week, according to Football Insider. He spent last season on loan at Kenilworth Road and played a key part in their survival.

Villa are expected to let him leave on a permanent basis with him down the pecking order in the Premier League.

Leicester City youngster Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another name in the frame for Luton, as per The72, whilst Jones told Luton Today that he isn’t ruling out a return for Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

It may seem quiet on the transfer front this summer for Luton but the patient Hatters will be keen on making some signings before the start of the new campaign.

Confident going into the new season, Luton fans?