QPR are ‘hopeful’ of bolstering their attacking options before the start of the season, as detailed in a report by talkSPORT.

The Hoops may delve into the loan market to sharpen their attack.

Mark Warburton’s side are set to complete the signing of defender Rob Dickie from Oxford United over the next 48 hours, as covered by The72, after making him a top target in this transfer window. They will now turn their attentions to getting a forward in.

QPR have so far signed striker Lyndon Dykes from Livingston but could do with some more options at the top end of the pitch. They missed out signing on Jordan Hugill to Norwich City and with Nakhi Wells departing in January, they could do with bringing at least another striker in as they prepare for another year in the Championship.

Losing Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace was inevitable but a blow going into the new campaign. They gained a hefty fee for him but are unlikely to go out and splash the cash for a replacement, with the loan market or smaller fees more likely.

QPR used the loan market well last season when they brought in Hugill and Wells and will be eager to do the same again this term. There will be players available for loan in the Premier League who Warburton’s side could consider.

The London club take on Plymouth Argyle away in the Carabao Cup on Saturday before starting their league season at home to Nottingham Forest next weekend.

Will QPR get a forward in this week?