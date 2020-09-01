According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie (tweet – below), Newcastle and Aston Villa are in talks and offering similar deals to Bournemouth as they look to land Cherries striker Callum Wilson.

Newcastle & Villa both in talks with Bournemouth over striker Callum Wilson. Newcastle trying to structure a deal that would include winger Matt Ritchie going in the other direction. Aston Villa also trying to buy Wilson, but their deal would not involve a player-swap #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 1, 2020

Wilson signed for the Cherries in 2014, joining them from boyhood club Coventry City. Since signing for Bournemouth, he has made 187 appearances, scored 67 goals and provided 30 assists. 126 of those games, 41 of those goals and 16 of those assists have been in the Premier League.

That level of output and Premier League experience doesn’t come cheaply with Bournemouth thought to be demanding a £30m fee and Wilson a £75,000-a-week pay packet.

Downie says that Newcastle are trying to structure a deal that appeals to Bournemouth by including Matt Ritchie as a makeweight in the deal. A sweetener of this sort might help to convince the Cherries to lower their price.

Ritchie will need no introduction to Cherries fans due to his time at the club before his 2017, £10m departure to the Magpies. During his time at Bournemouth, Ritchie made 142 appearances, scoring 31 goals and creating 29 assists.

Villa are proposing a different deal for Wilson’s signature. It is the VIllans intention to outright purchase Wilson, which at £30m of asking would represent a bold move by the Midlands club.

Bournemouth will be looking to sell as they attempt to restructure ahead of their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign. They will obviously be hoping to seal promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first asking. Reports do seem to indicate that Wilson doesn’t want to wait that long and is looking for a move ahead of the new season.

