According to Turkish source Ajansspor, Besiktas have a serious level of interest in Norwich City’s Tom Trybull as they explore defensive-midfield options. Trybull has been told by Thomas Frank that he is surplus to requirements at Carrow Road.

Former 4-cap German Under-20 international Trybull has been at Norwich since arriving on a free transfer from Dutch side ADO Den Haag in early August 2017. He’d been there only a year since a similar move from German side Greuther Furth after bouncing aground other sides in Germany such as FC St Pauli, Werder Bremen and Hansa Rostock.

During his three years at Norwich City Trybull, who is valued at £2.88m by website Transfermarkt, has made 80 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 5 goals and adding 1 assist. 51 of those appearances (3 goals) have come in the Championship with a further 16 appearances in last season’s Premier League campaign.

With Norwich City having to cut their cloth accordingly after relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, Trybull is one of those who is being trimmed. He’s been told he can leave and is free to find himself another situation.

Ajansspor write that Besiktas, who finished 3rd in the Superlig last season and qualified for the Europa League, have an interest in acquiring him. They write that Besiktas “continue their negotiations” with Norwich and are looking a “loan transfer of the football player.”

Additional details come from the article that Besiktas are also willing to consider the addition of an “end-of-season purchase option” for the German midfielder whose time at Norwich has run its course.

Where is best for Norwich City's Tom Trybull to play his football.