Premier League target Rico Henry is ‘expected’ to leave Brentford, as per a report by Sussex Live.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United and Aston Villa are all interested in luring the left-back to the top flight.

Henry, who is 23 years old, was a key player for Brentford last season as they reached the Championship Play-Off final. However, their defeat at Wembley to Fulham means they are facing a huge battle to keep their key players at the club this summer.

He started his career at Walsall and rose up through the youth ranks with the Saddlers. He made his first team debut for them in December 2014 and went onto become a key player, making 57 appearances for them in League One.

Brentford then snapped him up in August 2016 for an initial fee of £1.5 million on a five-year deal. He has since played 87 games for the London club.

That has turned out to be an inspired signing by the Bees and they will make a hefty profit on him if he is sold to the Premier League over the coming weeks.

Brighton are after some defensive reinforcements and could swoop for the full-back with Graham Potter believed to be a fan.

However, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith knows Henry well from managing him at both Walsall and Brentford in the past and may try and reunite with him for a third time.

Leeds have also been credited with an interest, but there are question marks as to whether they actually need a left-back.

