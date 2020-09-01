Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh impressed on loan at Coventry City last season.

There is no doubt that the Sky Blues would be interested in singing him if he became available. However, he is part of the Dean Holden’s plans and is not considered by Mark Robins’ side as a ‘serious target’ at the moment, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

Walsh, who is 22 years old, hasn’t played for Bristol City in pre-season which made Coventry supporters wonder whether he was on his way back. The real reason behind his absence was due to an injury knock that he is nursing.

The Sky Blues are eager to bring in a new central midfielder but will look elsewhere, with the likes of Arsenal’s Ben Sheaf, West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Field and Manchester United’s James Garner linked over recent days.

Walsh is expected to play a part for Bristol City in the upcoming season once his recovers to full fitness. He signed a new one-year contract extension earlier this summer.

He helped in Coventry’s promotion from League One last term and will be eager to that use experience to break into Bristol City’s starting side next season. He played 34 games in all competitions for the Sky Blues.

Walsh won Coventry’s Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year, which outlines his importance to that team. However, the ex-Everton man is likely to line up against his former teammates next season.

Will Walsh break into Bristol City's team?