Middlesbrough have made a bid to re-sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.08.20, 20:15).

The Clarets have received a ‘number’ offers for the centre-back, with his time at Turf Moor seemingly over.

Gibson, who is 27 years old, joined Burnley two years ago but has played just six times for them since his move to Lancashire. He still has two years left on his contract with Sean Dyche’s side but they are set to cut their losses on him.

Middlesbrough could bring him back to the Riverside as Neil Warnock looks strengthen his defensive options. However, they face competition for his signature. Fellow Championship side Norwich City were linked last month, as covered by The72.

Gibson was a favourite at Boro and rose up through the youth ranks of his local side. He had loan spells away as a youngster at Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers before going onto establish himself as a first-team regular.

He went onto make 203 appearances for Middlesbrough and played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League in 2016 under Aitor Karanka, before receiving an England call-up the season after.

Burnley paid around £15 million to lure him back to the top flight two years ago after Boro’s brief stint back in the big time but his move there has not worked out.

Warnock is now trying to bring Gibson back to his hometown club in what could be a huge signing for the Championship side.

Will Boro get Gibson?