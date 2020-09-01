Bolton Wanderers midfielder Sonny Graham is being ‘lined up’ for a loan move to Atherton Colleries, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The teenager played for the Northern Premier League side last weekend in a friendly against Northwich Victoria and may link up with them this season.

Graham, who is 18 years old, could be allowed to leave the Trotters to gain some more first-team experience.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Bolton and made his first-team debut last season against Coventry City in August before going onto make 18 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign.

Ian Evatt is open to loaning out some youngsters for the upcoming campaign to ensure they carry on getting regular football under their belt. Many played a lot last season in League One but the club’s flurry of new signings this summer may mean some fall down the pecking order of the senior side.

The likes of Matt Alexander, Muhammadu Faal, Harry Brockbank and Adam Senior could potentially leave on loan over the coming weeks. The Trotters have already sent Callum King-Harmes and George Thomason to Bamber Bridge.

Bolton have signed 15 players in this transfer as Ian Evatt looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. Their recruitment may not be stopping there either.

The Trotters are gearing up for life in League Two and kick-start their new season at home to Bradford City in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.

