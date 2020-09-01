According to two separate sources, reporter Nick Mashiter (tweet – below) and Turkish media source Ajansspor, Norwich City duo Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull have plentiful interest in them away from these shores.

Plenty of Championship and Bundesliga interest in #ncfc Moritz Leitner. An exit from Carrow Road best for all parties. — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) August 29, 2020

Norwich City’s relegation has meant that the club need to readjust to life in the Sky Bet Championship and that means that some players are deemed surplus to requirements. German duo Leitner and Trybull are a pair amongst that number.

Leitner (above) has been at the club for two years, joining in a £1.35m move from German side FC Augsburg at the start of July 2018. THe former 24-cap German Under-21 international has featured in 53 games for the Canaries, 41 of those in the Championship and 9 in the Premier League – he has scored 2 goals and created 2 assists.

Mashiter states that there is interest in him back in Germany from Bundesliga sides, as well as interest from sides in the Championship.

27-year-old defensive midfielder Trybull (above), joined Norwich from ADO Den Haag in early August 2017 on a free transfer deal. He’s featured in 80 games for the Canaries, scoring 5 goals and creating 1 assist. 51 of these games (3 goals) have been in the Sky Bet Championship with a further 16 appearances in last season’s Premier League campaign.

Ajansspor writes that Turkish side Besiktas has placed Trybull on their agenda as they explore defensive-midfield options. Their intention is to aim for a loan deal with a purchase option tagged onto the end.

Both players have been told that they are surplus to requirements at Carrow Road and that they are free to leave. They are valued at a combined £5m-or-so by website transfermarkt and both arrived at the Norfolk club either free (Trybull) or cheaply (Leitner £1.35m). With that outlay in mind, it is unlikely that Norwich would be asking a huge fee for the duo.

