Peterborough United remain interested in signing Bristol City’s Sammie Szmodics, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

He spent last season on loan with the Posh and scored four goals in 10 games for the League One side. Darren Ferguson’s side are still keen on bringing him to London Road again, but face competition.

Szmodics, who is 24 years old, was reported to be on Sunderland’s radar a couple of weeks ago, as covered by The72.

He could potentially leave Bristol City due to being down the pecking order with the Championship side, despite still having two years left on his contract at Ashton Gate.

Peterborough boss, Darren Ferguson, has admitted his side are still interested in him: “We are 95% there with the squad, I can’t tell you who the last place is for, but if the opportunity to sign Sammie arose we would of course be interested.

“The fact Ryan (Broom) is here now doesn’t change that. We need two number 10s and Ryan is also a very accomplished wing-back and wide midfield player. He prefers the number 10 role and he plays it very well so we will just have to wait and see.”

He added: “Obviously we have to be careful now there is a salary cap. We have too many players at the club at the moment and we need some to go. We could get four or five of the younger ones out on loan which would help.”

Szmodics only joined Bristol City last summer after impressing in League Two at Colchester United. However, he has played just four times for the Robins since his move to the second tier.

He could leave again this summer, but to where is yet to be known yet.

