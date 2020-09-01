Sheffield Wednesday are close to signing Josh Windass on a permanent deal, but are unlikely to bring Jacob Murphy back to Hillsborough, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Owls have been trying to tie up a deal to sign Windass throughout this transfer window after his loan spell there during the second-half of last season.

Windass, who is 26 years old, scored three goals in 10 games for Garry Monk’s side and is now poised to join from Wigan Athletic.

He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium but their relegation to League One and financial woes mean he is departing the North West.

Bringing Windass to the club on a permanent basis will be a boost to Wednesday going into the new season. He did well last term and adds more options and depth to their attacking department.

However, Monk’s men are unlikely to re-sign Jacob Murphy from Newcastle United after his impressive loan spell in the last campaign.

The pacey winger is expected to stay with Steve Bruce’s side in the Premier League next season and fight for his place in their squad after being part of their pre-season plans.

Wednesday were eager to bring him back to Yorkshire in some capacity this summer, but will now have to look elsewhere for potential signings.

Monk has brought in Chey Dunkley, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Izzy Brown in this transfer window. Windass is set to join them this week but Murphy looks to be staying put in the North East.



Confident going into the new season, SWFC fans?