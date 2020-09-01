QPR are close to signing Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, according to a report by talkSPORT.

The R’s have had a ‘seven figure’ bid accepted by the League One side and are expected to finalise a deal to sign him over the next 48 hours.

Mark Warburton’s have been after a new centre-back for a while now and made Dickie their top target. He has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest but is set for a move to London now.

The Hoops made it clear they wanted to boost their defensive options, especially after the departure of Grant Hall at the end of last season, and are poised to get their man.

Dickie, who is 24 years old, joined Oxford in January 2018 and has since been a key player for the third tier outfit. He caught the eye last season as Karl Robinson’s men got to the Play-Off final. However, the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers meant they were going to face a real battle to keep their star defender at the club this summer.

The ex-Reading man only has nine months left on his contract at the Kassam Stadium meaning Oxford are selling him to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

QPR will be hoping to get a deal over the line for Dickie over the next day or so and boost their backline ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

In other Hoops news, Crystal Palace are now being linked with Bright Osayi-Samuel, as covered by The72.



Happy with this proposed signing, QPR fans?