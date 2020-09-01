As per a report from The Yorkshire Post, Barnsley have made Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman their number one transfer target.

As reported here on The72 last week, Barnsley recently had an offer for Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman turned down by the League One side. Whiteman has emerged as a highly sought after player, with Blackburn Rovers among the sides also recently linked.

Now, it has been reported by The Yorkshire Post that Whiteman tops Gerhard Struber’s transfer list. After maintaining Barnsley’s Championship status in dramatic circumstances, Struber is looking to further strengthen his squad and Whiteman is his priority target.

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has previously said that he understands why Whiteman is attracting such interest from the Championship. However, he has said that the club are yet to receive an offer appealing enough to tempt them into letting him leave the Keepmoat Stadium.

Whiteman, 24, has been a star performer for Doncaster Rovers since signing from Sheffield United in an initial loan deal in 2017. In total, the midfielder has netted 17 goals and laid on eight assists in 136 games across all competitions.

Whiteman’s contract with Doncaster Rovers runs out next summer, so it will be interesting to see how his situation with the club pans out over the remainder of the transfer window.

