Turkish club Hatayspor have confirmed the signing of former Stoke City and Manchester United striker Mame Biram Diouf on their official club website.

Former Manchester United striker Mame Biram Diouf has been a free agent since his release from Stoke City earlier this summer. His deal with the Potters came to an end after six years with the club and now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for a new team.

Diouf has penned a deal with Turkish Super Lig new boys Hatayspor, signing a one year contract with the club. The option for an extra 12 months is also included in the deal, potentially keeping him at Hatayspor until the summer of 2022.

Upon the announcement of his latest move, Diouf expressed his delight on Twitter, saying:

“Happy to announce [to] you that I have joined Hayatspor as [my] new home. Thanks to all the people that been involved to make this happen. Can’t wait to get started.”

Diouf, 32, made his breakthrough with Molde before making a move to Manchester United in 2007. He impressed for the Red Devils’ Under-23s side and went on to play nine times for the club’s senior side.

He spent time on loan with Blackburn Rovers before leaving to join German side Hannover in 2012. Two years later, Diouf joined Stoke City and went on to play 157 times for the club’s senior side, netting 25 goals and laying on 10 assists in the process.

