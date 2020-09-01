Irish club Waterford have made the signing of ex-Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy official on their club website, with the veteran expressing his delight at the return.

He previously spent three years with the club from 2002 to 2005 before making a move to Sunderland. Now, Murphy returns after an impressive career in the Football League to link up with John Sheridan.

Upon the announcement of his arrival, Murphy reacted to the move on the club’s official website. He expressed his delight at the return to Waterford, saying he is looking forward to getting stuck in. He said:

“It’s great to be back, It was always in the back of my mind to finish my career here. I’m delighted and looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I’m not too sure if I’ll feature against Pat’s, I don’t want to get stuck in and rush back when I might not be fully able for it. Training is tough and hopefully all going well, I’ll be able to get stuck in soon.”

Murphy, now 37, is entering the twilight of his career and will be hoping to use his experience of the Football League to help Waterford.

Over the course of his career, Murphy has played in 481 career games, scoring 112 goals and laying on 57 assists (Transfermarkt). Along the way, The Irishman has played for Luton Town, Waterford, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Celtic, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and most recently, Bolton Wanderers.

