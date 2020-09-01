According to a report from The Times, Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts is attracting interest from Derby County.

Derby County are looking to bring in a new attacker this summer with Philip Cocu hoping to add a new face to his attacking ranks before the end of the window. Now, it has been claimed that Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts is one of the players on his radar.

The Rams have been linked with a host of attackers with Cocu hoping to add a player who can feature in a wide attacking role. Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak, Newcastle United man Jacob Murphy and free agent Jordon Ibe are among those linked, with Leeds’ Roberts the latest.

Roberts is valued at just under £3.25m by Transfermarkt and has two years remaining on his contract with Leeds United. He has been with the Whites for two and a half years now, joining from West Brom in January 2018.

Since making the move to Elland Road, Roberts has played 54 times for Leeds, scoring seven goals and laying on seven assists in the process. He can play as either a number 10 or out wide, also appearing as a centre-forward.

The 21-year-old has represented Wales’ senior side seven times since making his debut in September 2018 after representing them at five different youth ranks.

It will be interesting to see how Roberts’ situation pans out this summer. Derby County fans, would you like to see the club make a move for Roberts this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

In other Derby County news, an update has emerged regarding one of the club’s rumoured targets – find out more about that here.

Would you like to see Derby make a move for Roberts?