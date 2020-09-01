Northampton have confirmed the loan signing of Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall on their official club website.

Northampton Town have been preparing for the 2020/21 campaign as Keith Curle looks to guide his side to a successful first season back in League One. Now, it has been confirmed that Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall has become the latest signing.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Nuttall has joined Northampton on loan until the end of the season, coming in to bolster Curle’s attacking ranks. Nuttall only joined Blackpool a year ago and was a fixture in their first-team plans will now spend the new season on loan with the Cobblers.

Upon the announcement of Nuttall’s arrival, Curle spoke to The Northampton Chronicle and Echo to express his delight over the deal. He said that Nuttall is a player he has kept an eye on for a while now, also giving fans a taste of what he thinks the former Manchester City youngster will bring to the club, saying:

“Joe is a player who has been on my radar for a few years now and someone I have been keen on working with. We have monitored his progress from when he was a youngster at Manchester City and then through his time at Blackburn when he scored goals at both League One and Championship level.

“He is big, strong, powerful and has an eye for goal. He can be a handful for defenders and it will be a benefit to all parties to have him with us for the season.

“We are looking forward to working with Joe and to welcoming him to the club.”

Nuttall, 23, spent time in Man City’s youth academy before heading to Aberdeen. Nuttall spent two years in Scotland before returning to England with Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

Nuttall was prolific for their Under-23s side, netting 20 goals in 25 games. For their senior side, he found the back of the net eight times in 37 appearances.

