Aston Villa survived the Premier League last season by the skin of their teeth last season. The way they are going about their summer transfer business means it looks like they won’t be making the same mistake again. Not according to The Independent’s Tom Kershaw who more than hints that the VIllans could be about to spend £40 on Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash.

Cash has been a revelation for Nottingham Forest the past couple of seasons and his displays have really caught the eye of many sides other than Aston Villa. In the last two seasons, 23-year-old Cash has made 78 appearances for Forest, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists.

A switch to right-back last season for the 2019/20 Championship campaign saw him score fewer goals (3 vs 6 in 2018/19) but up the number of assists he made (5 vs 1 in 2018/19). It was this change, the ensuing consistency of his displays plus the emerging dual-threat that have made him so coveted this summer.

Brentford striker Watkins should need little to no introduction; his goals for the Bees do all the necessary talking. Last season was the season that really made interested parties sit up and pay attention. Again, it was the goals that were the reason for that. Over the last three seasons, Watkins has hit the back of the net 46 times as well as adding 13 assists. Last season, a move inside saw him simply fizz.

Playing in the middle of a front-three, Watkins exploded for 26 goals and three assists. Those goals were 16 more than he managed in 2017/18 and 2018/19 when he scored just 10 in each campaign. That level of goal threat is enough to make any side dig deep when looking for a striker.

The Independent’s Kershaw writes that Villa are “confident” of landing Forest star Cash in a deal that could stretch to £15m; this coming after they’d had a £10m bid rejected for the dangerous defender.

In the same article Kershaw mentions that Villa are being more than active in the current window writing that the Villans were “also attempting to negotiate” a deal for Watkins with “a fee set to reach around £25m for the striker.”

Villa might be proactive in the transfer market but it is going to cost them at least £40m on Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins.

Who will Aston Villa buy out Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins?