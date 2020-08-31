According to The Independent’s Tom Kershaw, Aston Villa are closing in on Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash and “are confident” of landing the right-back for a fee of around £15m.

23-year-old Cash joined Forest in 2014 from the FAB Academy where he’d been on the books for one year after leaving Wycombe Wanderers. He started out in the Under-18s at the City Ground with Forest, moving into first-team reckoning at the start of July 2016.

During his time at Forest, Cash has made 141 appearances for the first team, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. It is this level of consistency that had many eyes casting admiring glances his way.

Last season he caught the eye after featuring predominantly as a right-back with a remit to maraud down the flank, terrorising the opposition. In 42 games the season just gone, Cash scored 3 goals and produced 5 assists whilst also impressing with the consistency of his performances.

This led Villa, according to Sky Sports, to submit the first bid of £10m which was dismissed by Forest as insufficient an amount to land the marauding right-back. The Independent also say that Sheffield United had a £10m bid rejected.

However, Villa increasing their bid for Cash by £5m to what The Independent’s Kershaw writes is a “fee rising to £15m expected to be agreed shortly” will see them finally get their man.

Will Matty Cash prove himself to be a £15m Premier League player next season?