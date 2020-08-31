According to a report from Coventry Live, Coventry City man Gervane Kastaneer is in talks over a move to Holland.

Last summer, attacker Gervane Kastaneer made a move to Coventry City, arriving from Dutch side NAC Breda in a “high profile” deal. Now, after just a year with the Sky Blues, it is being reported that Kastaneer is set to make a move away from the club.

Coventry City are keen to add some more new faces to their ranks this summer and Kastaneer looks set to be offloaded. His departure would free up some more transfer funds and space on the wage budget to help Mark Robins in his efforts to strengthen his squad.

Kastaneer, 24, played only 10 times for the club last season. He netted one goal in the process, struggling to nail down a spot in Robins’ starting 11 as they won promotion to the Championship.

He started just once for Coventry and his last League One appearance came in a 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town in mid-December. Kastaneer impressed in a pre-season friendly against Peterborough United last week but he is expected to make a move away regardless.

The three-cap Curacao international spent the vast majority of his career in Holland prior to joining Coventry excluding a year-long spell with Kaiserslautern.

Coventry City fans, would you have liked to keep Kastaneer this summer or are you happy to see that he is set to leave? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

