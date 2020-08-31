According to a report from Coventry Live, Coventry City have made an approach for West Broms sought after midfielder Sam Field.

As reported here on The72 last week, West Brom midfielder Sam Field is attracting interest from the Championship. Field spent last year on loan with Charlton Athletic and it is being said that he could make a move back to the second tier.

The likes of Barnsley, QPR and Huddersfield Town have all been linked and now, it has been reported that Coventry City have made an approach to try and sign Field this summer.

Coventry City are looking to further bolster their midfield ranks this summer. Arsenal starlet Ben Sheaf has also been linked but as a potential move for the ex-Doncaster Rovers man drags on, alternatives are being looked at.

West Brom’s promotion could see Field sold this summer, with the Baggies willing to let players leave that will not be in Slaven Bilic’s first-team plans. Since coming through the club’s youth academy, Field has 40 times for the club’s senior side, scoring two goals in the process.

Field mainly plays in central midfield but has also featured in defensive midfield at times. Last season, his spell with Charlton Athletic was disrupted by injuries but he still managed to make 18 appearances for the Addicks, providing one assist along the way.

