According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, Sunderland and Portsmouth linked striker Adam Le Fondre’s most likely destination is Indian side Mumbai City, with a move away from Sydney on the horizon.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that former Bolton Wanderers striker Adam Le Fondre was attracting Football League interest. Both Sunderland and Portsmouth had been said keen on the striker and now, an update on his situation has emerged.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Le Fondre’s most likely transfer destination is India, with Mumbai City closing in on a deal for the striker. Le Fondre has been with Sydney for the last two years but with the club looking to cut their wages, the former Football League hotshot could be on his way out.

Speaking about the potential departure of Le Fondre as a result of impending salary cuts, Sydney’s chief executive Danny Townsend said:

“We have got some work to do with the PFA and players to ensure we secure a deal with them to ensure we all move forward in a positive direction.

“Alfie [Le Fondre] is no different. He’s been a fantastic player for the club the last two years, he’s a great guy off the field as well and he means a lot to us.”

Le Fondre has been tearing it up in Australia since his arrival. Overall, he has scored 45 goals and laid on four assists in 67 appearances across all competitions. The 33-year-old netted an impressive 22 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions last season.

Over the course of his career, Le Fondre has played for Stockport County, Rochdale, Rotherham United, Reading, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, Wolves, Wigan Athletic and of course, Sydney.

Sunderland and Portsmouth fans, would you still like to see Le Fondre join your club this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

