Former Sunderland striker Danny Graham is training with the club to boost his fitness and could re-sign for the Black Cats according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Graham left Blackburn Rovers at the end of the season with his contract having expired and with no new deal on the table.

He fired four goals in 38 Championship appearances for Rovers last term – and the 35-year-old will be hoping to secure a move before the start of the new season which could see him back at the Black Cats.

Graham spent three years with Sunderland between 2013 and 2016 but failed to discover his best form until he made the switch to Ewood Park to join up with Tony Mowbray’s men.

The striker is now training with Sunderland to boost his fitness levels but no possible contract has yet been discussed with Phil Parkinson wanting to see how things progress before anything concrete is finalised.

Sunderland. Danny Graham training. No terms sorted yet. And needs to get to 100 per cent fitness. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

Graham would be a good addition to the current Sunderland squad with the striker having showed in his previous season in League One with Blackburn that he can be a real handful at that level.

He scored 14 goals for Rovers in the 2017/18 season in the third tier and this kind of similar return for Sunderland could stand them in good stead as they look to push for a return back to the Championship.

With finances being tight for most clubs following the Coronavirus pandemic, a move for Graham would provide a cost-effective solution to Sunderland as well as increasing their threat in front of goal.

