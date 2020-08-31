Oxford United defender Rob Dickie is set to undergo a medical at QPR today, according to talkSPORT journalist Sean Gallagher on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Understand Rob Dickie is set to undergo a medical at QPR today after striking a deal with Oxford #QPR (@Sean_Gallagher9)

The Hoops are closing in on the signing of the highly-rated defender.

Mark Warburton’s side made him a top target as they look to strengthen their defensive options and are poised to win the race for him now.

Dickie, who is 24 years old, is a man in-demand after helping Oxford get to the League One Play-Off final last term and QPR are set to win the race to sign him now.

He previously played for Reading before moving to the Kassam Stadium in January 2018.

QPR have delved into the transfer market so far this summer to sign Luke Amos from Tottenham Hotspur, Lyndon Dykes from Livingston and George Thomas on a free transfer from Leicester City.

However, Warburton made it clear that he wanted to bring in a new centre-half, especially with Grant Hall leaving the club at the end of last season.

QPR leaked goals last term and will be hoping to get a deal over the line for Dickie now to try and tighten up their backline for the next campaign.

He is apparently having his medical today ahead of his proposed move from Oxford.

In other QPR news, Crystal Palace are after Bright Osayi-Samuel, as covered by The72.

Happy with the proposed signing of Dickie, QPR fans?