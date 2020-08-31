Aston Villa have received a boost with the news that Brentford have signed Ivan Toney from Peterborough United as a supposed replacement for Ollie Watkins according to TeamTalk.

Toney has signed for Brentford for a fee of around £10million and could be a replacement for Watkins who has been linked with a whole host of Premier League sides in recent weeks.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank expressed his delight at obtaining Toney: “I’d like to welcome Ivan to the club.”

“We are adding a hungry, ambitious, hard-working striker to the group here. He fits what I want in a striker. He’s a goalscorer, he gets into good positions in the box. He is good playing on the last line, and will contribute to our link-up play.”

“Our strikers are a big part of our pressing game, and Ivan, with his work ethic, will help us with that.”

“I have been impressed with his mentality and attitude. He fits our brief of being confident but humble. He really wants to come to this club and help us achieve our aims going forward.”

Villa are thought to be one of the front runners for Watkins due to his previous relationship with boss Dean Smith and with Brentford now having bought in Toney this could mean a deal is close to being agreed for Watkins’ exit.

His 25 league goals helped the Bees reach the play-off final. However, they missed out on promotion after losing 2-1 to Fulham at Wembley.

That loss to the Cottagers activated a clause in Watkins’ contract of £18million although this has been denied by Brentford. Villa will reportedly match that figure when their impending offer is placed.

