Hull City should sign another striker before the new season starts. Here are five free agents they should target-

Sam Winnall- He is available after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move. He is proven in League One having scored 24 goals for Barnsley in all competitions the last time he played at that level in 2015/16.

Leon Clarke- The experienced striker could be considered by Grant McCann’s side after his release by Sheffield United. He scored four against Hull for the Blades a couple of years ago.

Omar Bogle- He has left Cardiff City after spending time out on loan from the Welsh side at Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Birmingham City and ADO Den Haag over recent seasons. The big striker is an option for Hull over the coming weeks.

Brandon Hanlan- The 23-year-old is out of contract but continues to train with fellow League One side Gillingham. He has scored 16 goals in 79 appearances for the Gills since joining in 2018 from Charlton Athletic. The London-born forward has a few clubs after him and should be on the Tigers’ radar.



Brett Pitman- If Hull want experience up top then Pitman is their man. The 32-year-old is a free agent having spent the past three years playing in League One for Portsmouth. He scored 42 goals in 99 games for Pompey. The veteran has previously played for the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Bristol City and Ipswich Town.



Who would you take, Hull fans?