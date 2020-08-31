Fulham have confirmed the signing of former Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers loan man Harrison Reed on their official club website.

Over the course of the last three years, midfielder Harrison Reed has spent time on loan in the Championship to pick up game time away from parent club Southampton.

Now, it has been confirmed that the former Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers loan man has made a permanent move to Fulham. Reed impressed in midfield while on loan at Craven Cottage last summer and has been rewarded with a permanent transfer to the Premier League new boys.

Reed has almost 100 Championship appearances under his belt and will now be looking to test himself in the top flight. Upon the announcement of the deal, Reed said to the club’s official website that he is looking forward to the challenge, saying:

“I’m absolutely buzzing to finally get it done and to be here as a permanent player, I’m absolutely over the moon.

“It’s going to be an exciting season, it’s a big challenge this year, but I can’t wait to get going, to get back training, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I’m absolutely delighted to be here and commit my future to the Club.”

Reed, 25, came through Southampton’s youth academy and went on to play 30 times for their senior side. However, it was loan spells in the Championship that saw the former Saints man pick up most of his game time.

The former England youth international played 43 times for Norwich City in the 2017/18 campaign, scoring one goal and providing four assists. Reed then joined Blackburn Rovers the following season, netting three goals and laying on seven assists in 36 games for the Ewood Park outfit.

With Fulham, Reed has played 28 times so far, providing two assists in the process. Now, with a permanent move secured, he will be looking to kick on and prove himself in the top flight.

