Arsenal are set to meet the £25million asking price for Brentford winger Said Benrahma as they eye a double Bees swoop according to 90Min.

The Gunners are also keen on goalkeeper David Raya with current shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez’s future at the Emirates uncertain.

Benrahma is a player in demand this summer with Aston Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea all having been linked with the talented winger.

The Algerian scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in what was a dazzling Championship campaign as he helped fire Brentford to the play-off final with them eventually losing out to Fulham.

The Bees are being forced to listen to offers for some of their star players with striker Ollie Watkins also on the transfer wanted list for a whole host of top-flight clubs.

Arsenal have already recruited Brentford’s head of set pieces and individual development Andreas Georgson as well as goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana and it’s on their advice that the club are preparing offers for both players.

Both Raya and Benrahma were instrumental in Brentford’s outstanding season and they will certainly not be allowing their star men to leave for less than their valuations.

Arsenal will be keen to recruit new players as they look to make improvements for next season under the leadership of Mikel Arteta.

Raya was one of the outstanding goalkeepers in the division and Benrahma’s performances were something to behold and both players look as though they could adapt to Premier League life seamlessly.

