According to a report from the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Benfica youngster David Tavares on loan, with the option of a permanent deal included.

Last week, we covered reports here on The72 regarding Nottingham Forest’s rumoured interest in Benfica midfielder David Tavares. Now, an update has emerged regarding their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

The Daily Mail reports that Tavares is set to make a loan move to the City Ground for the 2020/21 campaign. Nottingham Forest will be able to sign Tavares permanently at the end of the deal if they wish, with the report claiming a clause for a permanent transfer is included in the deal.

Nottingham Forest are looking to strengthen their midfield ranks before the start of the new season. Loan men Alfa Semedo and John Bostock has departed and Tavares looks set to follow Jack Colback through the doors.

After spending time in Sporting Lisbon’s academy, Benfica signed Tavares in the summer of 2016. He has featured twice for the club’s senior side, with most of his game time coming in the club’s B side. Tavares played 19 times, mainly featuring in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see how Tavares fares with Nottingham Forest. He doesn’t have much experience of senior football but looks to have a good future in the game at just 21.

Nottingham Forest fans, are you happy with the proposed signing of Tavares? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

