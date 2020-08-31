Jamaica are hoping Ravel Morrison makes his international debut for them in October, as mentioned in a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The midfielder has represented England at Under-21 level in the past.

Morrison, who is 27 years old, is currently a free agent and weighing up his next move after being released by Sheffield United at the end of last season.

He only joined the Blades last summer and made four appearances for them in all competitions before spending the second-half of the campaign on loan at Middlesbrough.

Morrison started his career on the books at Manchester United and played three times for their first-team before switching to West Ham United in January 2012.

He spent three years under contract with the Hammers but had loan spells away from the London club at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City during his time at Upton Park.

Lazio swooped to sign him five years ago and he played eight times for the Serie A side before returning to QPR on loan again during the 2016/17 season.

Morrison then spent time in Mexico at Atlas and then in Sweden with Ostersund before returning to England last year. Sheffield United handed him an opportunity but he will now be considering where to go next as a free agent again.

A Jamaica call-up is on the horizon for Morrison but his long-term future hangs in the balance once again. Would you take him at your club? Let us know in the poll below.

Would you take Morrison at your club?