Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Everton defender Lewis Gibson according to Yorkshire Live.

The Toffees are keen to allow Gibson to leave the club on a temporary basis this summer in order to gain valuable first-team experience at Championship level.

Gibson had a brief stint on loan at League One side Fleetwood Town earlier this year but made just 11 appearances with the season being curtailed prematurely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-year-old could now be set for a move to the second tier of English football with Huddersfield said to be keen on the defender.

Leeds United were also rumoured to be considering a move as a replacement for Ben White to returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion but they instead bought in Robin Koch from SC Freiburg.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of Gibson and wants to give him more senior experience with a view to making him part of the first-team squad at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, such is how highly he is regarded.

Gibson has also featured for England at youth level with him having featured for the under-17’s, under-18’s and under-20’s highlighting the experience he has at international level.

With him having made an impression in League One, the ideal next step for Gibson is a move to a Championship side in which he can feature regularly and gain more experience ahead of a future starting place in the Everton side.

Would Lewis Gibson be a good signing for Huddersfield Town?