Sheffield United are setting their sights on a summer swoop for Reading striker Yakou Meite according to Football Insider.

The Blades have already been linked with a move for Royals midfielder John Swift although these rumours have quietened in recent weeks.

However, the Premier League side could be set to make a move for his teammate Meite who fired 17 goals in 45 appearances last season.

The versatile forward can play on the right-wing or as a centre-forward and could be an ideal acquisition for Chris Wilder’s side with him being a player who would likely not require a huge transfer fee and can play in a number of positions.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Paris St.Germain youth system whose reputation is rising following an impressive campaign in 2019/20.

Although Meite doesn’t have any previous top-flight experience he could be a good squad player in the Premier League and would give Wilder more options in advanced positions following the departure of Luke Freeman to Nottingham Forest.

In 100 matches for Reading, the front man has scored 31 goals and provided four assists and the Royals could be persuaded to cash in this summer as they look to recoup funds to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

Meite still has two years remaining on his contract and is unlikely to be allowed to leave on the cheap but his valuation should certainly be a transfer fee that Sheffield United can afford if they decide to pursue a move for the striker.

Would Yakou Meite be a good signing for Sheffield United?