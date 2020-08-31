Former Swansea City and Charlton Athletic midfielder Conor Gallagher is set for a move to Crystal Palace according to Football.London.

The 20-year-old is believed to be close to a move to the Eagles on a season-long loan deal as they look to beat West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign him.

The talented youngster has improved during loan spells at Swansea and Charlton in the Championship and West Brom were frontrunners for his signature but Palace have seemingly swooped in ahead of them.

Gallagher is believed to have already had a medical with the club ahead of a temporary move for the 2020/21 campaign.

Gallagher was named the Chelsea Academy Player of the Year in 2019 and spent last season out on loan in the Championship.

The youngster ended the season with six goals to his name as well as another eight assists in which he produced over the course of the campaign.

Leeds United, Southampton and Fulham have all registered interest with Chelsea keen for the midfielder to gain Premier League experience with an eye to him breaking into the starting XI in the near future.

Gallagher has been with the first team squad since the beginning of pre-season and played in the second half of their friendly on Saturday at Brighton and Hove Albion but he looks unlikely to feature in Frank Lampard’s plans in the coming season.

There is no doubt that Gallagher is a talented player as he has proven in the second tier over the last season.

