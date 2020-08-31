Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Danny Rose, as announced by their official club website.

He has penned a two-year deal with the League Two side.

Rose, who is 32 years old, is a vastly experienced midfielder in the Football League and has racked up over 400 appearances so far in his career.

He is pleased to have linked up with the Mariners and has said: “I jumped at the chance to work with Ian Holloway, as a lot of players would. After we had those chats my mind was made up, that’s what I wanted to do.

“I think I will bring quite a bit of experience to the team, I know the league well. I’ve had a bit of success at this level too, hopefully, I can bring that element to our play, bring a bit of composure to our play.”

The ex-England C international spent last season with Swindon Town and was part of the Robins’ side promoted to League One under Richie Wellens.

He started out at Manchester United before going on to have spells at Oxford United and Newport County in his early career.

Rose is somewhat of a promotion specialist and started off by winning the Conference Premier title with Fleetwood Town in 2012.

He has since gone up from League Two in the past with Northampton, Portsmouth and Swindon.

Grimsby will be hoping his expertise will help them next season and he will add more bite into their midfield department.

