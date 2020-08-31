Walsall are still keen on bringing in some new faces to their squad, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The Saddlers are eager to sign ‘three or four’ new players before the end of the transfer window in October.

It has been a quiet summer for Walsall in the transfer window and they have only signed duo George Nurse and Rory Holden from Bristol City.

Nevertheless, Darrell Clarke’s side are taking the patient approach and are still confident they can find the right type of players.

Their boss has said: “We had a massive turnover last summer. There were never going to be wholesale changes this year. We have given a lot of our young players a chance in pre-season and we will be looking to strengthen the squad and we certainly will be strengthening the squad.

“I know the positions we need to strengthen. It is a waiting game and that is the way we are working it to make sure we have the right players.”

He added: “The environment is spot on now, the way the lads train and conduct themselves. Now, as in every season, a manager has to win matches, so that will be the aim. I think a lot of clubs like ourselves the finances are very tight. There are a lot us in the same boat, the same situation.”

Walsall finished 12th in the last campaign and are hoping to be in and around the promotion picture next time around.

Clarke took over as manager last summer and is now gearing up for his second season in charge of the fourth tier outfit.

