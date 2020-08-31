Charlton Athletic are hoping to get the ‘go-ahead’ to re-sign Adam Matthews, as per a report by London News Online.

The defender is back training with the Addicks and they are looking to tie him down on a new contract.

Charlton are expected to seal a deal for the Wales international once Tom Lockyer’s proposed move back to the Championship to Luton Town goes through.

Charlton boss, Lee Bowyer, has said: “I don’t think Tom is fully done yet but we have put something to Adam and gone to the EFL and said: ‘Can we sign him? He was out player last season. I think we’ll get the go-ahead on that. As soon as Tom is gone we’ll be looking to sign Adam – but we’re still restricted.”

He added: “We have to sign a defender – we have got so many defender spots to fill. We really need to bring in two centre-halves, a left-back and a right-back. Adam is through the door already and training with us. I think we’ve still got a few more spots to fill.”

Matthews, who is 28 years old, joined Charlton last year and made 29 appearances in all competitions for them last season as they were relegated to League One.

He is an experienced full-back who has racked up over 300 games so far in his career so keeping him will be a boost for Bowyer’s side.

The right-back has previously played for the likes of Cardiff City, Celtic and Sunderland in the past.

