Yesterday Spurs acquiesced to the wage demands of Callum Wilson and agreed to pay the wantaway Bournemouth striker the £75,000-per-week that he was demanding to sign for the North London club. Now comes news from talkSPORT that they are ready to go back for a second bite at the Cherries with his fellow striker Josh King.

It was The Express’ Tony Banks who wrote that Tottenham were willing to pay Wilson a bumper pay deal of £75,000-a-week to secure a player that they see as ostensibly a support strut for England captain Harry Kane. Wilson asked for that amount in order to consider leaving the south coast club and Spurs were not put off by that.

Wilson signed for the Cherries in 2014, joining them from boyhood club Coventry City. Since signing for Bournemouth, he has made 187 appearances, scored 67 goals and provided 30 assists. 126 of those games, 41 of those goals and 16 of those assists have been in the Premier League.

Now talkSPORT’s Jackson Cole, referencing information from one of their panellists, Alex Crook. Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning, Crook said:

“My understanding is Josh King’s agent flew over to London last week, so talks have begun with Tottenham. I think that’ll be a good move for Spurs because he’s someone who can provide backup to Harry Kane but can also play out wide, so he offers that versatility.“

Norwegian striker King joined Bournemouth at the start of the summer transfer window in 2015, signing on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers after coming to prominence in the youth set-up at Manchester United.

Since joining Bournemouth, King has made 170 appearances, scoring 50 goals and creating 17 assists. Last season, the 28-year-old made 26 appearances, scoring 6 goals and laying on 4 assists.

Tottenham wanting to take two bites of the Cherries will cost them big. Bournemouth already want around £30m for Wilson’s signature. Website transfermarkt values King at £14.4m meaning that Spurs could be looking at around £45m in order to get both targets.

