Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts ‘knocked’ back Hull City, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: He was cleared to go … ten days ago … knocked back Hull and picked Huddersfield. https://t.co/AOsvFEZOm7 (@reluctantnicko)

The Tigers were interested in bringing him in on loan but he turned them down in favour of a move to Huddersfield.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, is being allowed to leave Leeds on loan to go and get some first-team experience.

A move to Huddersfield has stalled over the past week with a reunion with his ex-Leeds Under-23’s boss Carlos Corberan on the cards.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made one more appearance for the Championship title winners.

Gotts’ immediate future hangs in the balance at the moment with a move to Huddersfield continuing to stutter.

Hull are in the hunt for another central midfielder as they prepare for their upcoming League One season. They may have now turned their attention to Rochdale’s Ollie Rathbone, as covered by The72.

Grant McCann’s side have been busy since their relegation from the Championship and have brought in the likes of Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel, Greg Docherty and Richard Smallwood so far this summer.

The Tigers are not stopping their recruitment there and are eager to add some more new faces to their ranks ahead of a long campaign ahead.

Will Hull go up next season?