After the £multi-million move taking Ivan Toney from Peterborough United to Brentford, Newcastle United must be sat rubbing their hands together in glee if stories in the media are true.

#Brentfordfc have agreed a deal with #Peterborough potentially worth a max of £10m to sign striker Ivan Toney #Bees (via @skysports_sheth)https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 27, 2020

Some good news for NUFC… I’m told they have a 30% sell-on clause for Ivan Toney, so they should pocket around £3m if he joins Brentford for £10m, as reported. Straight into the striker fund, you’d assume. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 27, 2020

Toney will sign for new side Brentford tomorrow, although the announcement has been made today and the former Magpies youngster is training with his new teammates.

The hotshot striker left Newcastle United in August 2018 after struggling to make a breakthrough in the north-east. He joined Peterborough for a fee of around £700,000.

His two-season stay at the London Road club has seen the hotshot make 94 appearances across all competitions where he has scored 49 goals and created 15 assists. Last season he was on fire for The Posh, scoring 24 goals and providing 6 assists in just 32 games.

As well as rubbing their hands together in glee, the Toon will be giving themselves congratulatory slaps on the back for having the foresight to include a 30% sell-on clause into the initial deal which took Toney to the Cambridgeshire club.

As mentioned in the tweet from the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Newcastle United are suffering a little at the moment with striker injury woes. Whilst £3m is not going to buy you much in the inflated Premier League market, it will be a welcome addition to the available funds.

That is, £3m will be useful if the transfer fee agreed between Peterborough and Brentford is of £10m in value and the news of the 30% sell-on clause is bang on the money.

