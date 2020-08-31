Josh Windass is looking ‘increasingly likely’ to complete a deal to join Sheffield Wednesday this week, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Owls are set to bring the forward in on a permanent basis from Wigan Athletic.

Garry Monk’s side are in need of some new signings, especially in the attacking areas, and are hoping to get busy over the coming days.

Windass, who is 26 years old, spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Hillsborough and scored three goals in nine games for the Yorkshire side.

His future at Wigan is all but over after their relegation to League One, despite still having time on his contract left at the DW Stadium.

Wednesday have been working on a deal to sign him for a while now and are looking likely to finally complete it. Bringing him in for good is a boost ahead of the new season and he will add more options and depth to their ranks.

Prior to his move to Wigan in 2018, the Hull-born forward had previously had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Accrington Stanley and Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday have so far managed to sign youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, defender Chey Dunkley and attacking midfielder Izzy Brown in this transfer window and have their sights set on more deals.

They start next season on -12 points but Monk will be hoping to add Windass back to his ranks to ensure they stand in good stead to climb up the league table and be competitive.

