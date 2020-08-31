Wycombe Wanderers are set to sign winger Daryl Horgan from Hibernian, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Republic of Ireland international is closing in on a switch to the Championship new boys.

Horgan, who is 28 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Easter Road and is leaving for a second crack in England having played for Preston North End a couple of years ago.

Hibs boss Jack Ross has said: “There’s been some interest in Daryl for a few weeks from a club in England and that has accelerated so it looks like that may happen, we’ll see in the coming days but in anticipation of that, we’ve had to make sure we were prepared for it and bringing Jamie in is our way of doing that.”

The winger joined the Edinburgh side in August 2018 and has since scored 10 goals in 80 games for the Scottish Premiership side in all competitions.

Horgan has also previously played for the likes of Sligo Rovers, Cork City and Dundalk in the past.

Wycombe are gearing up for their first ever campaign in the second tier and are closing in on the signing of the Irishman to give them more options out wide.

The Chairboys have so far signed Uche Ikpeazu and Giles Phillips but are eager for a few more acquisitions. They kick-start the new season away to Brentford on Sunday in the Carabao Cup.

