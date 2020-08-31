Watford are ‘discussing’ a possible deal to re-sign Fernando Forestieri, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

The Hornets are considering a move to bring the attacker back to Vicarage Road as they gear up for the upcoming Championship season.

Forestieri, who is 30 years old, is a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the last campaign and is currently weighing up his options.

He played for Watford from 2012 to 2015 and scored 18 goals in 79 games for the Hertfordshire club, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League five years ago.

Forestieri left the Hornets for Sheffield Wednesday and has since been a key player for the Owls. He bagged 40 goals in 134 appearances for the Yorkshire side and helped them get into the Championship Play-Offs twice during his time at the club.

The ex-Italy Under-21 international started out in Argentina before moving to Italy for spells at Siena and Genoa before joining Udinese in 2009.

Forestieri played just once for the Serie A sides’ first-team and was loaned out to Malaga, Empoli and Bari ahead of his move to England with Watford in 2012.

He is now weighing up the next chapter of his career and could end up back at his former club.

Watford face a battle to keep hold of some of their key players like Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney. However, if they can bring in a couple of new faces then there is no reason why they can’t mount a serious promotion push.

Should Watford re-sign Forestieri?